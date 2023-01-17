The Q4 Regulatory Update provides an overview of the main legal developments in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands from 1 October to 31 December 2022. We discuss the following areas:

Cayman Islands

Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022 The Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) (No.3) Order 2022 Proceeds of Crime (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2022 Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2022 Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") – Regulatory Policies CIMA – List of Approved Stock Exchanges CIMA Consultations Regulatory Calendar

British Virgin Islands

BVI Business Companies (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No.2) Order, 2022 Insolvency (Amendment) Act, 2022 Banks and Trust Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022 Financial Services Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022 Virtual Asset Services Providers Act, 2022

Click here to access the Update: Campbells Regulatory Update Q4 2022

