The Q4 Regulatory Update provides an overview of the main legal developments in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands from 1 October to 31 December 2022. We discuss the following areas:
Cayman Islands
- Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022
- The Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) (No.3) Order 2022
- Proceeds of Crime (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2022
- Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2022
- Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") – Regulatory Policies
- CIMA – List of Approved Stock Exchanges
- CIMA Consultations
- Regulatory Calendar
British Virgin Islands
- BVI Business Companies (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No.2) Order, 2022
- Insolvency (Amendment) Act, 2022
- Banks and Trust Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022
- Financial Services Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022
- Virtual Asset Services Providers Act, 2022
