The Q4 Regulatory Update provides an overview of the main legal developments in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands from 1 October to 31 December 2022. We discuss the following areas:

Cayman Islands

  1. Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022
  2. The Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) (No.3) Order 2022
  3. Proceeds of Crime (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order, 2022
  4. Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2022
  5. Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") – Regulatory Policies
  6. CIMA – List of Approved Stock Exchanges
  7. CIMA Consultations
  8. Regulatory Calendar

British Virgin Islands

  1. BVI Business Companies (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No.2) Order, 2022
  2. Insolvency (Amendment) Act, 2022
  3. Banks and Trust Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022
  4. Financial Services Commission (Amendment) Act, 2022
  5. Virtual Asset Services Providers Act, 2022

Click here to access the Update: Campbells Regulatory Update Q4 2022

