Cayman Finance is committed to creating pathways for talented young Caymanians to pursue careers in the Financial Services Industry. The new internship programme, which began in October, saw Michael McLaughlin and Ashanti Mellaneo selected as the first to participate.

The purpose of the three-month internship is to create opportunities for Caymanian students or recent graduates interested in Financial Services to work on projects and engage in networking activities alongside the Cayman Finance team, providing valuable insights, experience and contacts. Since October, Michael and Ashanti continued with their university commitments and worked with Cayman Finance, taking full advantage of what this opportunity had to offer.

Michael, a third-year student at the University of Manchester, is studying Law and Politics. He is currently in the last stages of his education and legal training in becoming a Qualified Solicitor for Maples Group (Cayman Islands).

"This internship allowed me to develop a stronger network and practical understanding of the Cayman Islands Financial Industry during my final year at Law school abroad.", said Michael. "My experience has been invaluable, and I'm grateful to Cayman Finance for granting me the honour to serve as a part of their team. A highlight for me was being able to work on the recent Cayman Finance Breakfast meeting in London."

Ashanti, studying for her accounting degree at UCCI, echoed Michael's sentiments, stating she gained a wider knowledge of the Financial Services Industry and the role it plays in Cayman's continued success;

"I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to work with such an amazing group of individuals." Ashanti said. "My time at Cayman Finance has allowed me to grow, as well as open my mind to what the Cayman Islands Financial Services Industry is doing for our beautiful islands – something I now believe every Caymanian would benefit and appreciate knowing about."

Cayman Finance CEO, Steve McIntosh, commented on Michael and Ashanti's tenure during the program, saying he knows the future is bright for Financial Services in Cayman based on the quality of local talent pursuing careers in the industry.

"It has been a real pleasure getting to know Michael and Ashanti during their internships. They are both extremely hard working, conscientious and eager to learn." said McIntosh. "I can already see they have bright futures in our Financial Services Industry! It's inspiring to see the high calibre of our up-and-coming Caymanian talent and to have Michael and Ashanti in the Cayman Finance alumni community."

We look forward to welcoming more interns in the new year. Those interested in the next round are able to apply through our social media channels beginning Tuesday, December 20th, 2022.

