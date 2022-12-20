Grand Cayman, 15 December 2022 – The Music and Dancing (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022 was passed during the latest meeting of Parliament, which began on 7 December.

Presented by the Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, the Bill is intended to equalise economic opportunities for owners of stand-alone bars and sea-going vessels on Sundays.

Once the Bill is gazetted and comes into force, licensed stand-alone retail bars and sea-going vessels will be able to play music of a low, background nature for their patrons, on Sundays during the prescribed operating hours. This is not limited to pre-recorded music, which was a prior restriction under previous legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.