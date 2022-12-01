Grand Cayman, 30 November 2022

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) wishes to advise the public that its offices, as well as the counter on the first floor of the Government Administration Building, will be closed on Friday, 9 December at noon to facilitate a staff function.

A drop box will be made available at the counter for clients to drop off applications. Please note that only cheques should be submitted along with the applications.

DCI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and will resume normal operating hours on Monday, 12 December, as its offices open from 8:30am while the counter will be available from 9am.

