Cayman Islands:
Episode 3: Upcoming SFDR RTS Fast Track Filing Deadline With The Central Bank Of Ireland (Video)
01 December 2022
Maples Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of our Viewpoint series, Fearghal de Feu
and Patrice O'Donovan of our London team discuss the upcoming
filing deadline for SFDR level 2 pre-contractual disclosures with
the Central Bank of Ireland.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Cayman Islands
Alternative Funds 2022
Walkers
Over the last 40 years, the Cayman Islands has matured into one of the world's largest international financial centres, providing institutionally focused services to a global client base.
Banker's Duty Of Confidentiality
Appleby
A bank's duty of confidentiality to its customers, as well as the obligation on banking institutions to preserve the details and secrets of its clients, are long-established principles.