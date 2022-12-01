ARTICLE

In this episode of our Viewpoint series, Fearghal de Feu and Patrice O'Donovan of our London team discuss the upcoming filing deadline for SFDR level 2 pre-contractual disclosures with the Central Bank of Ireland.

