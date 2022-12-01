Cayman Islands:
Episode 2: Welcome Enhancements For Approval Of Alternative Funds In Ireland (Video)
01 December 2022
Maples Group
In this episode of our Viewpoint series, Pádraig
Brosnan and James Meehan of our Cayman Islands team discuss
enhancements to the Central Bank of Ireland's alternative
submission process with regard to its pre-submission requirements
for certain fund strategies which can be pursued through Qualifying
Investor AIFs (QIAIFs).
