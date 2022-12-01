ARTICLE

In this episode of our Viewpoint series, Pádraig Brosnan and James Meehan of our Cayman Islands team discuss enhancements to the Central Bank of Ireland's alternative submission process with regard to its pre-submission requirements for certain fund strategies which can be pursued through Qualifying Investor AIFs (QIAIFs).

