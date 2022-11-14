ARTICLE

Cayman Finance its first in-person event abroad in the post-pandemic era, bringing together London-based leaders of Cayman Finance member firms and representatives of the broader Cayman community in the UK.

Special thanks to the Minister of Financial Services, the Honourable Andre Ebanks, MP for participating and offering attendees an in-person update about his legislative and regulatory agenda and engagement with international standard-setting bodies. Additional thanks to the Ministry of Financial Services for their support of the event.

Cayman Finance is actively planning more international engagement events like this one with member firms, current and prospective clients and other key stakeholders in important markets around the world in 2023 and beyond.





L-R : Steve McIntosh, CEO of Cayman Finance & Minister of Financial Services, the Honourable Andre Ebanks, MP

