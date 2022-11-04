Grand Cayman, 2 November 2022 – Minister of Financial Services, the Hon. André Ebanks, is travelling to the Bahamas, London and Brussels on a number of financial services matters.

From 3-4 November he will attend and speak at the Caribbean Regional Compliance Association (CRCA) Conference in the Bahamas. Industry compliance associations and regulators from around the region will discuss topics including ethics; terrorism, smuggling and exploitation; trends in the trust, banking, corporate services and insurance sectors; cybersecurity; sanctions; cryptocurrency; taxation; and understanding the needs of boards, regulators and shareholders.

The Cayman Islands Compliance Association (CICA) is a CRCA organising committee member, and the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce is a conference sponsor. CRCA will be held in the Cayman Islands in 2023.

Minister Ebanks then will travel to London for meetings with UK officials following the change in government. He also will meet with financial services stakeholders, including during a Cayman Finance event hosted by new CEO Steve McIntosh. Following this, he will meet with EU stakeholders in Brussels.

Cayman Islands Government representatives Deborah Bodden, Gene DaCosta and Chris Duggan will accompany Minister Ebanks to the London meetings; and Ms Bodden and Mr DaCosta will join him for the Brussels meetings. The delegation will return by 18 November. The Premier, the Hon. Wayne Panton, is the acting Minister of Financial Services and Commerce until Minister Ebanks returns.

The Ministry will update the public upon the delegations' return.

