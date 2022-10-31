Community Engagement Manager (US$80-120,000)

CAYMANIANS AND PR HOLDERS ONLY

Cayman Finance is seeking an experienced Caymanian manager or executive eager to use their talents and experience to positively impact the country's overall wellbeing in this challenging and varied role.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing projects and relationships as part of Cayman Finance's community outreach initiatives, including:

Liaison with community stakeholders (including government, NPOs, and schools)

EDI/ESG/CSR related initiatives

Talent and education initiatives

Community awareness and outreach initiatives

Key objectives:

Be an effective ambassador for Cayman Finance and the financial sector in the community

Maintain high engagement among key community groups (including government and NPOs)

Maximise impact of education, talent development, EDI and ESG initiatives

Requirements:

At least ten years' experience in government or the private sector, at least five of which were at managerial or executive level (including professional services, HR, Ops, Marketing, or BD)

Excellent academic background

Demonstrable history of community service and leadership

Ability to develop and execute a strategic plan for community engagement

Excellent project management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders at all levels

Benefits:

Flexible/hybrid working arrangements available

50% health insurance

5% pension contributions (on full salary)

To find out more and register your interest in the strictest confidence, please complete our short Typeform survey.

