Business Development Manager (US$80-120,000)

CAYMANIANS ONLY

Cayman Finance is seeking a professionally qualified Caymanian eager to use their talents and experience to positively impact the country's overall wellbeing through industry promotion, member engagement and advocacy.

This unique, varied and challenging role will lead and support local and international promotion efforts, local member engagement and community-focused projects (such as those related to employment and education).

Key objectives:

Be an effective ambassador for Cayman Finance and the financial sector in the community

Maintain high engagement among industry members in designated sectors

Maximise new business in designated sectors

Requirements:

A relevant professional qualification (ideally suited to 2-5 PQE accountant or lawyer)

At least two years' post-qualification professional experience

Excellent academic background

A track record of community involvement and leadership

Strong general understanding of economics, business and finance

Excellent research and analysis skills

Excellent project management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with stakeholders at all levels

Benefits:

Flexible/hybrid working arrangements available

50% health insurance

5% pension contributions (on full salary)

To find out more and register your interest in the strictest confidence, please complete our short Typeform survey.

