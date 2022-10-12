ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Accountants (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 were passed during the latest sitting of Parliament, which began on 7 October and ended on 10 October.

The bills were presented by the Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, with supporting remarks from the Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, the Hon. Katherine Ebanks-Wilks. The bills are intended to boost the accounting sector and the work of corporate service providers with regards to limited liabilities companies, respectively.

In addition to the bills, the Minister presented the 2021 annual reports for the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Cayman Islands Stock Exchange, Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands, and the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.