Cayman Islands: Financial Services Minister Leads Delegation To Future Of Financial Services Forum

Grand Cayman, 21 June 2022 - Minister of Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, is leading the Cayman Islands' delegation to the inaugural Point Zero Forum in Switzerland, an invite-only, in-depth engagement forum which focuses on the digital economy and sustainable finance.

Forum organisers, the Swiss Secretariat for International Finance and Elevandi (a company set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to advance fintech in the digital economy) say the in person-only forum brings together select global leaders, founders and investors with the purpose of:

developing new ideas to advance the Future of Financial Services (FOFS) - decentralised finance and Web 3.0, embedded finance and sustainable finance;

driving investment activity by bringing together leading founders with venture capitalists, private banking clients, family offices and private equity houses; and

dissecting regulatory considerations related to each FOFS development by bringing together public and private sector leaders.

The conference is from 21 to 23 June. Accompanying Minister Ebanks is the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority's Managing Director, Cindy Scotland and Acting Deputy Managing Director, General Counsel, Angelina Partridge; Government's Financial Services Representative to the UK, Gene DaCosta; and Cayman Enterprise City CEO Charlie Kirkconnell.

The Ministry will update the public on the delegation's visit once they have returned home to the Cayman Islands

