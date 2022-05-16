Grand Cayman, 13 May 2022 - To continue face-to-face discussions with key stakeholders on subjects including global tax cooperation, anti-money laundering, and countering the financing of terrorism, the Minister of Financial Services and Commerce is leading a delegation to the UK and the EU.

Minister André Ebanks; the Ministry's Parliamentary Secretary Katherine Ebanks-Wilks; and Cayman Islands Representatives Deborah Bodden and Gene DaCosta will speak with elected leaders, high-ranking civil servants, and industry members during their visit from 16 - 20 May.

"We're continuing face-to-face discussions because it builds understanding, and keeps communication open and transparent," Minister Ebanks said.

"However, in addition to these visits, the Ministry's senior policy staff keep in contact with stakeholders as much as possible via email, telephone calls and video meetings. This lays the groundwork for more productive discussions when we do have in-person dialogue."

He noted that these meetings offer both stakeholders and the Cayman Islands Government an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest, such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG); and to identify areas for further clarification and updates.

Following the UK/EU engagement, Minister Ebanks and the delegation will join representatives of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Cayman Islands (CAACI) for the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE), from 23-25 May in Switzerland.

"Attending EBACE will give the Ministry team insights for potential regulatory developments in aviation, and give CAACI support for their business development initiatives," he said.

The Ministry will update the public on the delegation's visit once they have returned home to the Cayman Islands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.