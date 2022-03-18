Cayman Islands:
The Regulatory 15/15: March 2022
18 March 2022
Maples Group
In this webcast, Partner and head of our Regulatory team Chris
Capewell is joined by Partner Sherice Arman, Of Counsel Adam Huckle
and Associate Nikki Wood to discuss the following Cayman Islands
topics:
- Russia Sanctions
- EU AML High-Risk Third Countries List
- EU Tax List • DITC Portal Updates
- CIMA Updates
- VASP – Travel Rule
- The Maples Group's New Product
To listen, please click the button below. This webcast is best
viewed on Google Chrome and is available worldwide and On
Demand.
Listen Here.
