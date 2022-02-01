Cayman Islands:
Investor Confidence Remains Strong
Increased access to the capital markets has seen the return of
aircraft ABS deals far sooner than anyone had predicted with
issuances in 2021 close to pre-pandemic levels. The return has seen
seasoned issuers as well as new entrants achieve a number of
firsts, from the SALT 2021-1 transaction using a blend of
traditional aircraft ABS and CLO technology to securitise aircraft
loans, to the AASET 2021-2 deal secured against 100% new technology
aircraft. This trend looks set to continue with a number of deals
already in the pipeline for Q1 2022. There has also been
significant consolidation in the aviation market with high profile
acquisitions of existing businesses and stand-alone portfolios. All
of this is underpinned by the growing involvement of investment
funds and investment managers in all sectors, which we expect will
continue throughout 2022.
