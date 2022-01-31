Cayman Islands:
More Umbrella Facilities For $5 Billion+ ‘Super Funds'
The volume of traditional PE fund subscription credit facilities
will likely maintain its momentum with the trend of new entrants to
the market on both the borrower and lender sides continuing through
2022. Additionally, the growth of US$5 billion+ super funds should
lead to an increase in popularity for umbrella facilities which
provide cost and timing efficiencies for large sponsor groups. We
would also expect the marked increase in the use of asset-based or
SPV financings to continue due to the additional protections they
provide to lenders and the associated benefits to pricing and the
borrowing base. These financings typically feature an SPV borrower
structured as 'bankruptcy remote'. Finally, ESG matters
continue to be prominent in the space and we are likely to see a
number of social and environmental focused ESG facilities coming to
the fore in the coming months.
