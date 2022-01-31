The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants emerge, what steps will governments take to limit the spread, and what impact will it have on industries? There are other macro-economic issues too: the threat of conflict in Ukraine, elections in Brazil and France, and economic rumblings in China.



In the Banking & Finance space, some key themes emerge – the forbearance of the last few years appears to be coming to an end, with an increasing focus on enforcement options. Some semblance of normality is returning to fund finance markets and ESG, as ever, remains a hot topic.



Key Trends for 2022 - Banking & Finance

