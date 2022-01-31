Worldwide:
Key Trends For 2022 – Banking & Finance
The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking
point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants
emerge, what steps will governments take to limit the spread, and
what impact will it have on industries? There are other
macro-economic issues too: the threat of conflict in Ukraine,
elections in Brazil and France, and economic rumblings in
China.
In the Banking & Finance space, some key themes emerge –
the forbearance of the last few years appears to be coming to an
end, with an increasing focus on enforcement options. Some
semblance of normality is returning to fund finance markets and
ESG, as ever, remains a hot topic.
Key Trends for 2022 -
Banking & Finance
