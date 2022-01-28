Cayman Islands:
Continued Growth In Clients And Projects
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We predict a continuing stream of new client entrants to the
jurisdiction requiring advice on the regulatory perimeter and
licensing, and more regulatory approvals to follow the first ever
regulated virtual assets service provider application approved by
the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, which Walkers'
Regulatory & Risk Advisory team handled. We also expect to see
increased demand for regulatory advice for banking, securities,
re/insurance and investment funds clients, with Cayman going from
strength to strength as market leader. 2022 should see a continuing
stream of M&A activity and related demand for regulatory due
diligence projects and change of control applications. We also
predict continued growth in the local financial services community
as COVID has caused many to consider implementing substantive
operations in the jurisdiction.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Cayman Islands
Back To 2021 – Forward To 2022
Arendt & Medernach
An overview of the major recent legal and regulatory developments that have taken place under Luxembourg and EU law.
Economic Substance For Jersey Funds
Walkers
Jersey's economic substance regime has been in existence for nearly three years now. On the one hand its scope has recently been expanded to include partnerships as well as self-managed corporate funds...
Financial Regulatory News Updates - December
Loyens & Loeff
An overview in which our Banking and Finance Practice Group highlights EU, Dutch, Belgian, Luxembourg and Swiss law updates relevant for the financial regulatory sector which may be of interest to you.
CSSF Introduces New Reporting Requirements
Ogier
On 22 December 2021, the Luxembourg Financial Sector Supervisory Authority (CSSF) published three circular letters, clarifying existing reporting obligations and introducing new ones...