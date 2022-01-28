ARTICLE

We predict a continuing stream of new client entrants to the jurisdiction requiring advice on the regulatory perimeter and licensing, and more regulatory approvals to follow the first ever regulated virtual assets service provider application approved by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, which Walkers' Regulatory & Risk Advisory team handled. We also expect to see increased demand for regulatory advice for banking, securities, re/insurance and investment funds clients, with Cayman going from strength to strength as market leader. 2022 should see a continuing stream of M&A activity and related demand for regulatory due diligence projects and change of control applications. We also predict continued growth in the local financial services community as COVID has caused many to consider implementing substantive operations in the jurisdiction.

