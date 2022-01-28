The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants emerge, what steps will governments take to limit the spread, and what impact will it have on industries?



The key talking points from a regulatory perspective revolve around new legislation expected across our key jurisdictions and impacting investment funds, virtual assets and corporates. Likewise, we anticipate new developments in ESG and compliance obligations as well as many other areas of law on which we act.



Looking ahead to 2022, from our position as primarily offshore lawyers, we have identified some specific trends on the horizon relevant to onshore counsel, banks, asset managers, trustees, corporates, insolvency practitioners and individuals.

Key Trends for 2022 - Regulatory & Risk

