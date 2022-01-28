Worldwide:
Key Trends For 2022 – Regulatory & Risk
The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking
point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants
emerge, what steps will governments take to limit the spread, and
what impact will it have on industries?
The key talking points from a regulatory perspective revolve around
new legislation expected across our key jurisdictions and impacting
investment funds, virtual assets and corporates. Likewise, we
anticipate new developments in ESG and compliance obligations as
well as many other areas of law on which we act.
Looking ahead to 2022, from our position as primarily offshore
lawyers, we have identified some specific trends on the horizon
relevant to onshore counsel, banks, asset managers, trustees,
corporates, insolvency practitioners and individuals.
Key Trends for 2022 -
Regulatory & Risk
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
