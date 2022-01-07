We are delighted to present our December 2021 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes:

US and European CLO Market Reviews

Global Listings Update

Our third Bringing You CLOser, a discussion on the demand for US CLO equity with Lakemore Partners

Collateralised Fund Obligations

Mitigating Risks of Inadvertent 'Custody' Under the SEC Custody Rule

Long-Term Multi-Burrower Warehouses

Your Global CLO Team - A CLOser Look

We hope you enjoy this edition and find the content engaging and informative!

