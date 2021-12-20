In this webcast, Partners Patrick Head and Tim Dawson discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:
- Economic Substance Reporting Deadline
- Economic Substance Notifications
- Annual Declaration for SIBA Registered Persons
- Advance Planning to Reduce 2022 CIMA Fees
- Beneficial Ownership Enforcement Manual
- The Maples Group's New Product
