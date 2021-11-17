Cayman Islands:
The Regulatory 15/15: November 2021
17 November 2021
Maples Group
In this webcast, Partners Christopher Capewell and Tim Dawson
along with William Shaw, Co-Head of Fiduciary Services, discuss the
following Cayman Islands topics:
- Cayman Islands AML Regime - FATF Technical Compliance
Re-Rating
- Ongoing Beneficial Ownership Obligations
- Economic Substance
- CIMA Consultations
To listen, please click here.
This webcast is best viewed on Google Chrome and is available
worldwide and On Demand.
Visit our Webcast Engagement Hub for more
content.
