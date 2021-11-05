We Talk Banking & Finance is the new bi-weekly podcast from Walkers in which lawyers from our international banking team discuss the latest themes and trends in offshore finance with industry experts.
In our fourth episode, Group Partner Zoe Hallam & Senior Counsel Julia Keppe talk about diversity and innovation in financial services with Dee Dee Sklar – a hugely well-known name in fund finance, who is a former Vice Chair Subscription Finance at Wells Fargo, and a founder and Global Co-Chair of Women in Fund Finance.
