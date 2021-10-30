ARTICLE

Investors continue to be drawn to the repackaging ("repack") market, which has been a key and highly flexible source of funding throughout the pandemic and during the subsequent period of market recovery. Leveraging on our strong client relationships in this highly specialised sector, the Maples Group recently conducted a market survey of the leading repack arrangers. In conjunction with an analysis of our proprietary data for the first half of 2021, the survey results provide significant insight into transaction trends and the issues currently uppermost in the mind of the major repack market participants.

