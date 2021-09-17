Cayman Islands:
The Regulatory 15/15: September 2021
17 September 2021
Maples Group
In this webcast, Partners Patrick Head and Tim Dawson discuss
the following Cayman Islands topics:
- CRS and FAR / FRE
- Beneficial Ownership Regime Consultation
- Economic Substance - Key points from Town Hall Meeting
- COVID-19 Vaccination Policies
To listen, please click the button below. This webcast is best
viewed on Google Chrome and is available worldwide and On
Demand.
Listen Here.
Visit our Webcast Engagement
Hub for more content.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
