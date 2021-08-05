The 2021 Aviation Finance & Leasing Guide provides expert legal commentary on the latest issues for businesses and it also covers important developments in the most significant jurisdictions. Expert insights from 32 jurisdictions are provided within the Guide which includes legal information on aircraft and engine purchase and sale, aircraft and engine leasing, aircraft debt finance, security, liens, enforcement and current legislative proposals. Walkers is pleased to have contributed to the Cayman, Guernsey and Ireland chapters following what has been a challenging 12 months for the aviation industry and we look forward to continuing to partner with our clients as we navigate the issues affecting aviation in 2021.

The Cayman: Law and Practice chapter authors included: Global Finance and Corporate Partner James Burch, Senior Counsel Sarah Humpleby, Associate Arleth Ebanks and Insolvency and Dispute Resolution Senior Counsel Peter Kendall.

The Guernsey: Law and Practice chapter authors included: Banking and Finance Partner Kim Paiva, Associate Jessica George and Insolvency and Dispute Resolution Partner Sarah Brehaut

The Ireland: Law and Practice chapter authors included: Partner and Head of Asset Finance David McGovern, Partner Killian McSharry, Of Counsel Michael Caulfield and Tax Of Counsel Eimear Burbridge.

To view the full Guide, click here: Aviation Finance & Leasing 2021 | Global Practice Guides | Chambers and Partners.

Reproduced with permission from Chambers and Partners (Published in August 2021)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.