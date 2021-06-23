In this webcast, Partner Chris Capewell is joined by Partner Pat Head and Senior Paralegal Corey Stokes.
This month's webcast covers the following Cayman Islands topics:
- Issuance of Administrative Fine
- Economic Substance for Partnerships
- DITC Update Bulletin
- Basel II Rules and Guidelines on Market Discipline Disclosure Requirements
- AML Guidance on Securitisation Sector
- Filing of Updates in Particulars by Partnerships
