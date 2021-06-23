ARTICLE

In this webcast, Partner Chris Capewell is joined by Partner Pat Head and Senior Paralegal Corey Stokes.

This month's webcast covers the following Cayman Islands topics:

Issuance of Administrative Fine

Economic Substance for Partnerships

DITC Update Bulletin

Basel II Rules and Guidelines on Market Discipline Disclosure Requirements

AML Guidance on Securitisation Sector

Filing of Updates in Particulars by Partnerships

