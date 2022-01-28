In this webinar we will be discussing the diverse liquidity options and structural considerations of Cayman Islands funds, including:

1. Multi-fund structures: challenges of capital call facilities, cascading security, guarantees, hybrid capitalisation, corporate blockers, pass-through investors, LP givebacks and recallable capital

2. NAV-oriented funding: PE, secondaries, GP-support, preferred equity and crypto funds 

3. Private credit- particular considerations

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.