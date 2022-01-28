Worldwide:
Webinar: Diverse Liquidity Options For Complex Cayman Islands Fund Structures
28 January 2022
Travers Thorp Alberga
In this webinar we will be discussing the diverse liquidity
options and structural considerations of Cayman Islands funds,
including:
1. Multi-fund structures: challenges of capital call facilities,
cascading security, guarantees, hybrid capitalisation, corporate
blockers, pass-through investors, LP givebacks and recallable
capital
2. NAV-oriented funding: PE, secondaries, GP-support, preferred
equity and crypto funds
3. Private credit- particular considerations
