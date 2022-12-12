ARTICLE

Cayman Islands: Remedies Available In Cayman For Victims Of Cryptocurrency Fraud

We are pleased to share the article that Adam Crane and Nicosia Lawson prepared for the ThoughtLeaders4 FIRE | TL4FIRE 2022 Year in Review Magazine on Remedies Available in Cayman for Victims of Cryptocurrency Fraud.

It was outlined in the article that:

The Cayman court is well-equipped to address crypto asset-related claims

Freezing orders, Norwich Pharmacal orders and Bankers Trust Orders will be available tools for victims

The Cayman court may be open to alternative means of service including service via NFT airdrop, as the court has demonstrated a pragmatic approach to service including in a recent judgment in the 1MDB related Cayman matter – In the Matter of Bridge Global Absolute Return Fund (SPC) – FSD 51 of 2022 (IKJ), which Adam Crane and Nicosia Lawson acted in.

This article was drafted before the release of the English High Court's recent judgment in LMN v Bitflyer and others (which Adam Crane wrote about on LinkedIn a few days ago), and anticipated the LMN judgment to be helpful to Cayman litigants.

