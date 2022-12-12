We are pleased to share the article that Adam Crane and Nicosia Lawson prepared for the ThoughtLeaders4 FIRE | TL4FIRE 2022 Year in Review Magazine on Remedies Available in Cayman for Victims of Cryptocurrency Fraud.
It was outlined in the article that:
- The Cayman court is well-equipped to address crypto asset-related claims
- Freezing orders, Norwich Pharmacal orders and Bankers Trust Orders will be available tools for victims
- The Cayman court may be open to alternative means of service including service via NFT airdrop, as the court has demonstrated a pragmatic approach to service including in a recent judgment in the 1MDB related Cayman matter – In the Matter of Bridge Global Absolute Return Fund (SPC) – FSD 51 of 2022 (IKJ), which Adam Crane and Nicosia Lawson acted in.
This article was drafted before the release of the English High Court's recent judgment in LMN v Bitflyer and others (which Adam Crane wrote about on LinkedIn a few days ago), and anticipated the LMN judgment to be helpful to Cayman litigants.
TL4 FIRE magazine article Cayman 2022
