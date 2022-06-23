ARTICLE

We are the market leader in the Cayman Islands for Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) and Decentralised Finance (DeFi).

Using flexible and innovative structures, we help launch new DAOs, wrap or advise existing operational DAOs, and assist with the private sales, airdrops and grants of tokens and NFTs. Our cross-jurisdictional capabilities mean we can also advise on the best structures to use for public sales and distributions.

We have helped DAOs carry out virtual asset issuances, manage treasuries, make investments, provide marketing services and operate grant programmes. In addition we have helped numerous centralised businesses to become decentralised.

We advise the worlds largest traditional virtual asset businesses

We advise and structure traditional virtual asset businesses including virtual asset funds, lenders, traders, consultants, brokers and custodians. If necessary, we can assist such businesses becoming licensed and regulated.

The Cayman Islands remains an attractive offshore jurisdiction for any virtual asset business because of its tax neutrality, its sophisticated structuring options and its world-class level of professional services.

About Ogier's DAO, DeFi and Virtual Asset Legal Services

Experience: We have experience with DAOs and other governance models, DeFi projects related to decentralised exchanges, liquidity pools, farming, staking and more, NFT and other virtual asset issuances, crypto funds, proprietary trading vehicles and other investment structures as well as other blockchain-based businesses ranging from crypto lenders and gaming vehicles to security audit firms.

Regulatory: We carry out an in-depth analysis of your project and provide a full written memorandum of advice. We can work with regulators to get your project licensed or registered if appropriate and necessary.

Structuring: We advise on the most suitable vehicle for your project and, if necessary, can provide cross-jurisdictional advice for the most appropriate structure. We work with experienced formation agents, AML compliancerms, secretaries, directors and other service providers to achieve your objectives.

Drafting: We can draft or review the documents needed for your project including SAFTs, SAFEs, token purchase agreements, grant agreements, incentive schemes, service agreements and other terms and conditions.

