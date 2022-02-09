European Union:
Key Trends For 2022 – Fintech
The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking
point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants
emerge, what steps will governments
take to limit the spread, and
what impact will it have on
industries?
The world of Fintech also raises questions as traditional
institutions look to integrate digital elements into their
portfolios and operations. The offshore world has become a
sophisticated base for Fintech operations, particularly
cryptocurrency exchanges, NFTs, and money transmission services
(among others).
Looking ahead to 2022, from our position as primarily offshore
lawyers, we have identified some specific trends on the horizon for
the benefit of all our clients - onshore counsel, banks, asset
managers, trustees, corporates, insolvency practitioners and
individuals.
Key Trends for 2022 - Fintech
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
