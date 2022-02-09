The continuing impact of Covid-19 is clearly the big talking point for 2022, with several questions arising: will new variants emerge, what steps will governments take to limit the spread, and what impact will it have on industries?

The world of Fintech also raises questions as traditional institutions look to integrate digital elements into their portfolios and operations. The offshore world has become a sophisticated base for Fintech operations, particularly cryptocurrency exchanges, NFTs, and money transmission services (among others).

Looking ahead to 2022, from our position as primarily offshore lawyers, we have identified some specific trends on the horizon for the benefit of all our clients - onshore counsel, banks, asset managers, trustees, corporates, insolvency practitioners and individuals.

Key Trends for 2022 - Fintech

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.