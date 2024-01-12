IMAC scholarship recipients Jayden Miller and Jana Tibbetts.

Barents Re has reaffirmed its commitment to the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) Educational Scholarship Fund, a programme that has successfully raised over $5 million since its establishment, enabling 65 young Caymanians to pursue higher education.

The scholarship programme depends on contributions from the association's members and industry partners who share the vision of empowering the next generation in the Cayman Islands.

In 2022, Barents Re pledged $60,000, disbursed as $20,000 annually for three years to support the fund. The property and casualty reinsurer's ongoing support directly benefits the scholarship recipients, including 2022 awardees, Jayden Miller and Jana Tibbetts.

Tibbetts, currently pursuing studies at Toronto Metropolitan University (Ryerson University), said the IMAC scholarship provided her with numerous opportunities she did not have previously.

"Without it, I wouldn't have been able to fund my studies overseas in Toronto, where I'm focusing on the creative industries. Creativity has always been a passion of mine, and I am endlessly grateful not only for the opportunity to study it at a higher level but also for the chance to establish valuable connections worldwide that will undoubtedly advance my goals in entering the bustling creative industry as a Caymanian," she said. "My time in Toronto has been nothing short of amazing, and I cannot wait to bring back all of my knowledge to further enhance the creative sector back home in the Cayman Islands."

Miller, another 2022 scholarship recipient, who is studying at the University of Kent, said, "When I learned that I was selected by the scholarship interview committee, I was immediately overwhelmed with joy and relief, as I no longer had to worry about how to finance my university education and other associated costs."

With the help of the scholarship, Miller aims to complete his Bachelor's degree in Business and Management.

"In the future, once I have completed my degree, I would like to return to the Cayman Islands and apply the knowledge I have gained from my studies to the business environment," he added.

To make a donation to the IMAC Educational Scholarship Fund, contact Kevin Poole at kevin.poole@imac.ky.

Further information about the Scholarship Fund can be found at www.caymanintinsurance.ky/imac-scholarship-fund.

