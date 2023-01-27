The Collas Crill Cayman Moot is an annual inter-school competition that sees senior students from across the Cayman Islands competing against each other in a mock-trial setting.

Clifton Hunter's Jade-Ann Scott and Sashalee Taylor will be competing against Cayman International School's (CIS) Jordan Lisle and Jack Coleman and Ariella Rankin and Anabella Hayden from the Cayman Prep and High School and in this evening's Collas Crill Cayman Moot final.

More than 50 students across the three high schools took part in the inaugural event and the six finalists are top-scoring teams from each school after three previous rounds.

The final of the competition will take place this evening at the Courthouse.

This is what Clifton Hunter's Jade-Ann and Sashalee had to say about their experience of the Moot.

Jade-Ann: 'I thoroughly enjoyed the Collas Crill Moot. It was enlightening and revealed information that I did not know. I would most definitely recommend the Moot competition to all students as it improved my communication and presentation skills. Participating in the Moot allowed me to look at both sides of a situation. I would most definitely consider a career in law as learning about new laws and legal terms as well as presenting my cases were highlights in the last few months.'

Sashalee: 'I have found the Moot enjoyable and quite informative. Although it has been challenging, it has allowed me to better understand and develop the skills needed in a career in law. I would definitely recommend the Moot to other students as it will aid in a career in law, and even if they do not want a career in law this can help them to develop their public speaking skills. I have learnt that during a case you must think of both sides and consider the pros and cons when presenting. I would definitely consider a career in law as I now have this experience that has broadened my knowledge in law.'

