The Q3 Regulatory Update provides an overview of the main legal developments in the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands from 1 July to 30 September 2022. We discuss the following areas:
Cayman Islands
- Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021
- The Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) (No.2) Order 2022
- Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2022
- Updates to Economic Substance Guidance Notes
- Cancellation of Licence or Certificate of Registration for
Regulated Mutual Funds and
Regulated Private Funds
- Dividend Payments and Distributions
- Key Findings of Registered Persons from on-site Inspections
- Climate Change, Environmental, Social and Governance and Sustainability ("ESG")
- CIMA Consultations
- Regulatory Calendar
British Virgin Islands
- Amendments to the BVI Business Companies Act
- Amendments to the BVI Anti-Money Laundering Regime
- VASP Consultation
- International Tax Authority (Administrative Penalties) Regulations, 2022
- BVI FSC outlines priorities for its new Enforcement Philosophy
- BVI Proliferation Financing Risk Assessment 2022
- BVI FSC Consolidated Supervision Policy
Click here to access the Update: Campbells Regulatory Update – Q3 2022
