The Maples Group announce the arrival of Blessing Buraimoh as the Group's Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Lead. Buraimoh will work with the group's leadership teams and its local DEI committees to advise, evolve and lead the implementation of the group's global DEI strategy.

Buraimoh brings over 11 years' experience in DEI and sustainable social impact and has consulted across various sectors and geographies. A passionate advocate for DEI, she has been recognised as a leader and influencer in this field and has served as a DEI board member at Bisnow Europe, authored numerous thought leadership pieces on DEI and acted as a mentor for a number of programmes that support women and other under-represented groups.

Jonathan Green, global managing partner of Maples and Calder, the Maples Group's law firm, said: "We are delighted to welcome Blessing to the Maples Group. We have always had an inclusive culture, however, there can be no room for complacency and we are continuously reviewing how we can improve in this regard. As part of our commitment to DEI, we very much look forward to Blessing's support and experienced leadership in this area."

Scott Somerville, CEO of MaplesFS, said Buraimoh's appointment underscores the group's commitment to investing in DEI which has been a key area of focus for many years. "The Group has never been more diverse, with nearly 3000 colleagues representing over 90 nationalities across 16 office locations, servicing a multinational, multilingual client base. We are confident that Blessing's experience and expertise will allow us to more effectively support our people, our clients and the communities where we operate," he said.

Blessing Buraimoh said Maples Group had grown rapidly over the past few years and now is an opportune time to review, evaluate and evolve its approach DEI in a way that will not only enhance growth but also create a workplace culture that is fit for the future. "I believe that businesses and wider society both win when we create sustainable campaigns to deliver work environments where everyone, regardless of their backgrounds, can feel welcome, included and can achieve their potential," she said.

