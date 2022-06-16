Monique Bhullar and James Glover review the benefits of foundation companies in the Cayman Islands, five years on from their introduction

Introduced by the Foundation Companies Law 2017 (the Law), a foundation company is a type of company governed by the laws of the Cayman Islands. The same body of law applies to a foundation company as to any other Cayman Islands company, unless modified or excluded by the Law. The constitution is set out in a memorandum and articles of association, which may be supplemented by a set of by-laws (similar to a letter of wishes for a trust). The foundation company is managed by a board of directors, although other persons, including the founder, may be granted various degrees of control over the affairs of the foundation company.

This article was first published in the STEP Journal Volume 30; Issue 3, 2022,

