Grand Cayman, 11 April 2022 - The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) is investigating an incident that occurred on 5 April, involving the personal data of individuals associated with a small number of licensees.

DCI immediately took offline its online portal for designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs), and a system fix is in testing prior to the system being reactivated. DCI also has notified the Office of the Ombudsman, and is continuing to take action in compliance with the Data Protection Act.

Notices relating to the incident have been issued.

Persons with questions can contact the DCI compliance team at compliance@dci.gov.ky; 945-0943; by mail, on Department of Commerce and Investment, PO Box 126, Grand Cayman KY1-9000, Cayman Islands; or in person at the Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

