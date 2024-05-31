Technological advancements have enabled the global financial industry to freely access counterparties and investors located in multiple jurisdictions and time zones.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

Companies can overcome such difficulties by utilising power of attorney and proxy services. The Maples Group can assist with these invaluable tools, which provide efficient solutions to the inherent challenges of operating within the global financial industry.

