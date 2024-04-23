ASIA TALKS – INVESTMENT FUNDS CONVERSATION S02 E04

EPISODE BACKGROUND

ASIA TALKS – INVESTMENT FUNDS CONVERSATION S02 E04

In this episode, Eason Huang, Partner, will shed light on the new corporate governance and internal controls requirement for all the Cayman regulated entities, and answer the most frequently asked questions from our funds clients.

