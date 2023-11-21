The Regulatory 15/15: November 2023

Now Live

In this Regulatory 15/15 podcast, Partner Chris Capewell, Senior Vice Present Daniel Grugan and Associate Anthony Mourginos from our Regulatory & Financial Services Advisory team discuss the following Cayman Islands topics:

  • US Corporate Transparency Act
  • FATF Plenary

SPEAKERS:

Chris Capewell, Daniel Grugan and Anthony Mourginos

DURATION:

15 minutes

To listen to the podcast, click here.

