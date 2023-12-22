(Act 13 of 2023)

Supplement No. 1 published with Legislation Gazette No. 41 dated 15th day of December, 2023.

AN ACT TO PROVIDE FOR THE CONSOLIDATION AND ENHANCEMENT OF THE BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK IN THE ISLANDS; AND FOR INCIDENTAL AND CONNECTED PURPOSES

ENACTED by the Legislature of the Cayman Islands.

PART 1 - PRELIMINARY

1. Short title and commencement

(1) This Act may be cited as the Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act, 2023.

(2) This Act comes into force on such date as may be appointed by Order made by Cabinet and different dates may be appointed for different provisions of this Act and in relation to different matters.

Interpretation

2. (1) In this Act —

"approved stock exchange" means a stock exchange listed in Schedule 4 of the Companies Act (2023 Revision);

"beneficial owner" in relation to a legal person has the meaning set out under section 4;

