If your Cayman company has naturally reached the end of its lifecycle, you'll need to take action to start the liquidation process ASAP to avoid 2024 annual government, regulatory and service provider fees. Amrish Bhugoo, Senior Vice President at Ocorian Trust (Cayman) Limited, reveals what you should consider when facing a voluntary liquidation in 2023.

What are the key deadlines when liquidating a company in the Cayman Islands in 2023?

For Private Companies

Final general meeting must be held before 31 January 2024 to avoid the 2024 annual fees

The dissolution process takes approximately six to eight weeks to complete and you may experience a delay via the Registrar of Companies due to the December rush

Our advice: Start the liquidation process by end of September 2023

For Reporting Financial Institutions (RFIs)

There are regulatory requirements under FATCA and/or CRS

There will be filing obligations for both 2023 and 2024 if the liquidation is not completed by 31 December 2023

Our advice: Start the liquidation process ASAP, ideally in September 2023

For Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) registered funds

Allow additional time to meet deregistration obligations

Final audits, distributions and redemptions must be completed prior to commencing liquidation to avoid an extended liquidation timeline

Final General Meeting held and CIMA de-registration completed prior to year-end to avoid 2024 CIMA fees.

Our advice: If dissolution is desired, the liquidation process should start ASAP

