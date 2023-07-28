The most recent legislative update includes amendments made by the Companies (Amendment of Schedule 4), Order, 2023, which replaced the list of approved stock exchanges set out in Schedule 4 to the Companies Act (2023 Revision), in force 19 July 2023.

The previous update included amendments made by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021, in force 31 August 2022 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Commencement) Order, 2022.

This updated Companies Act Compendium reflects the Companies Act (2023 Revision) consolidated and revised 31 December 2022.

This compendium is intended for informational purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the legislation and related material, and it is believed that the only errors are those contained in the official legislation itself (which errors have been faithfully reproduced), no responsibility is assumed for the content. Reference should be made to the official versions of the legislation for an authoritative statement of the law and any subsequent amendments. Nothing in this compendium is to be considered as creating an attorney-client relationship or indeed any contractual relationship or as rendering legal or professional advice for any specific matter. Readers are responsible for obtaining such advice from their own legal counsel. No client or reader should act or refrain from acting on the basis of any content within this document without first obtaining matter-specific legal and/or professional advice. Conyers accepts no responsibility for any loss or damage, howsoever incurred, which may result from accessing or reliance on this content.

Conyers Dill & Pearman

Cayman Islands

July 2023

