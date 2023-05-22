WEDNESDAY 10 MAY 2023

Collas Crill has appointed Chantelle Day as Counsel in its Corporate, Finance and Funds team in Cayman.

Chantelle trained and worked in a large Cayman Islands law firm for the first 12 years of her legal career and has spent four years practicing Irish law based in Dublin and London.

She has extensive experience with various investment fund structures, including hedge funds, private equity funds, technology and venture capital funds, cryptocurrency funds, segregated portfolio companies and unit trusts.

Chantelle has worked on a variety of corporate matters including joint ventures, SPACs, corporate restructurings, mergers and acquisitions and migrations. She also advises on regulatory matters, including data protection, economic substance, beneficial ownership, FATCA/CRS, VASP and fintech matters, as well as CIMA enforcement matters for corporate service providers.

In her most recent role, Chantelle assisted several start-up managers with their first offshore fund launch. She provided legal guidance to help these managers navigate the complex legal and regulatory landscape, ensuring their operations were in compliance with Cayman Islands regulations.

Chantelle's expertise in this area has been instrumental in guiding clients through the formation and structuring of their funds, as well as assisting them in securing strategic partnerships with other service providers in industry.

On joining Collas Crill Chantelle said: 'In all of my work, I am guided by a strong sense of ethics and a commitment to upholding the highest professional standards. I believe that the practice of law is not only about providing legal advice but also about building relationships based on trust and mutual respect. I am excited to grow and develop at a firm where these values are mirrored and embedded in the company culture.'

Natalie Bell, Partner in the Corporate, Finance and Funds team, said: 'Chantelle is a highly regarded and experienced funds lawyer. Her dedication to staying current with the evolving regulatory landscape in the funds industry has made her a highly sought-after attorney in this field and we are delighted to welcome her to Collas Crill. Chantelle's wide experience and collaborative approach to working and sharing knowledge already makes her an asset to our growing corporate practice.'

