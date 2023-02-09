The most recent legislative update includes amendments made by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021, in force 31 August 2022 by the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Commencement) Order, 2022.

The previous update included amendments to section 254(1)(d) of the Companies Act (2022 Revision) made by the Companies (Amendment of Section 254) Regulations, 2022, in force 10 June 2022.

This updated Companies Act Compendium reflects the Companies Act (2023 Revision) consolidated and revised 31 December 2022.

