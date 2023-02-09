Cayman Islands:
Consolidated Acts
The most recent legislative update includes amendments made by
the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021, in force 31 August 2022 by the
Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021 (Commencement) Order, 2022.
The previous update included amendments to section 254(1)(d) of
the Companies Act (2022 Revision) made by the Companies (Amendment
of Section 254) Regulations, 2022, in force 10 June 2022.
This updated Companies Act Compendium reflects the Companies Act
(2023 Revision) consolidated and revised 31 December 2022.
DOWNLOAD THE ACT HERE
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
