Welcome to the Collas Crill Moot Portal

This is a central space for all information related to the 2022 Collas Crill Cayman Moot including scheduling, timings, FAQs and trainer details.

Click here for the official 2022 Collas Crill Moot introductory guide which contains helpful information on rules, preparation tips, court etiquette and more.

Order of events

Moot FAQs

What is the Collas Crill Moot? The Collas Crill Moot is an annual inter-school competition that sees students from across the Island competing against each other in a mock-trial setting. There will be three rounds of moots, and every team will participate in each moot. A different legal case will be argued each round and teams will be marked against various criteria by the Judge. The case facts and judging criteria will be made available for review the week before each moot. When will the Moots take place? The moots will take place from October-December. Each participating school will rotate hosting the moots and they will all occur after school-hours. The exact dates and times for each Moot can be found below, under Moot Schedule. Will we receive training? Absolutely! Prior to each Moot, participants are encouraged to attend the Moot training sessions led by Collas Crill lawyers. There will be three Moot training sessions and a fourth and final Moot training session, which will only need to be attended by the top-scoring teams from each school in preparation for the Final Moot. You will be notified ahead of time if your attendance is required. The exact dates and times for each Training Session can be found below, under Training sessions schedule. What will we be judged on? You will be prepped by your dedicated Collas Crill coach before every Moot so you know exactly what the judges will be looking for. Some things that you'll be judged on include: court etiquette, persuasiveness, clarity of speech, body language, legal argument and time keeping. For a full breakdown of judging criteria, please see page 8 of the introductory guide. Moot cases

A different legal case will be argued in each Moot round. These case facts will be shared for review on this page the week before each Moot.

Training sessions schedule

Before each Moot, students are encouraged to attend a training session. These will be led by your school's dedicated Moot trainers and are an opportunity to ask questions and get feedback on that week's relevant case, as well as learn a little more about mooting.

Date and timings for each school are linked below.

Cayman Prep schedule

CIS schedule

Clifton Hunter High schedule (coming soon)

Moot schedule

The date and times for each Moot are listed below. Schools will rotate hosting and information on transport will be shared closer to the time.

The fourth and final Moot will be hosted at an exciting, off-site location – details to come!

Event Date Time Location 1st Moot Wednesday 12 October 3.15pm - 4.15pm Cayman Prep and High School 2nd Moot Wednesday 2 November 3.15pm - 4.15pm CIS 3rd Moot Wednesday 16 November 3.15pm - 4.15pm Clifton Hunter High School Moot final TBA TBA TBA

Parents' consent form

All students must submit a consent form signed by their parents/guardians before competing in the Collas Crill Moots.

Click here to download the consent form.

