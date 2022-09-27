Issued: Grand Cayman, 26 September 2022 5:40pm

Now that the Cayman Islands Government has given the all-clear in relation to Hurricane Ian, these businesses have confirmed their reopening hours for tomorrow (Tuesday, 27 September).

Tuesday, 27 September

Cost.U.Less: 8am

Cox: 7am

Foster's: 6:30am

Hurley's: 7am to 9pm

Kirk Market: 9:30am

Retail banks: Normal opening hours

Uncle Bill's: 9am

Continue to stay informed by visiting www.gov.ky and www.caymanprepared.ky, or by tuning in to Radio Cayman 89.9FM.

