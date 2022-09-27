Issued: Grand Cayman, 26 September 2022 5:40pm
Now that the Cayman Islands Government has given the all-clear in relation to Hurricane Ian, these businesses have confirmed their reopening hours for tomorrow (Tuesday, 27 September).
Tuesday, 27 September
- Cost.U.Less: 8am
- Cox: 7am
- Foster's: 6:30am
- Hurley's: 7am to 9pm
- Kirk Market: 9:30am
- Retail banks: Normal opening hours
- Uncle Bill's: 9am
Continue to stay informed by visiting www.gov.ky and www.caymanprepared.ky, or by tuning in to Radio Cayman 89.9FM.
