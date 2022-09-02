Grand Cayman, 31 August 2022 - The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into effect today, to attract and maintain restructuring and liquidation business in the Cayman Islands.

The legislation applies to a company, and any other entity or partnership, that is liable to be wound up under the provisions of Part V of the Companies Act (2022 Revision). Its two main objectives are to separate restructuring from the winding-up regime; and to improve access to both the restructuring and winding-up regimes.

As a secondary piece of legislation that supplements the Act, the Companies Winding Up Rules, 2018 also come into effect today. These rules and forms were amended by the Insolvency Rules Committee, chaired by the Chief Justice, the Hon. Anthony Smellie, QC.

The regime originates from proposals made by the Financial Services Legislative Committee (FSLC), which proposes enhancements to the Cayman Islands financial services regime, for Government's consideration and potential action. Established by Government, FSLC members are representatives from the local financial services industry; and persons appointed by Attorney General, and the Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce.

For the restructuring regime, Companies Register staff have been trained on the upgraded IT system that will support it, and briefed on the intent of the law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.