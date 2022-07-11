If you are thinking of winding down your fund during 2022, it is important to start the process soon as the deadline for filing with the Registrar of the Cayman Islands (Registrar) is fast approaching.

For information on the process for dissolving a solvent company in the Cayman Islands please see our previous article which can be found here.

Before beginning the process of voluntary liquidation, all investors should have been or be in the process of been redeemed or, in the case of private funds, all assets should have been or be in the process of been liquidated and distributed to investors.

The mechanism for placing the fund into voluntary liquidation will be different depending on whether the fund is an exempted company (company) or an exempted limited partnership (partnership) and you will need to confirm with legal counsel, following a review of the documents.

Within 28 days of the company or partnership passing resolutions for the winding up of the entity, documents need to be filed with the Registrar and a notice must be placed in the Cayman Islands Government Gazette (Gazette). The publication in the Gazette notifies creditors that the voluntary liquidation process has started and the time frame in which they can contact the liquidator in order to prove their debt or claim against the fund assets. Notices in the Gazette are published every 10 days and must be filed 10 days prior to the publication date by 12pm Cayman time.

The key remaining dates for this year whereby notices can be filed for publication are as follows:

22 July for publication on 1 August

5 August for publication on 15 August

19 August for publication on 29 August

2 September for publication on 12 September

16 September for publication on 26 September

30 September for publication on 10 October

14 October for publication on 24 October

28 October for publication on 7 November

11 November for publication 21 November

25 November for publication on 5 December

9 December for publication 19 December

21 December for publication on 3 January

Exempted limited partnerships

For exempted limited partnerships there is only one notice which needs to be published in the Gazette; the notice of voluntary liquidation. Following the period by which creditors can notify the partnership of any claims, if no claims have been made and there are no assets or liabilities remaining in the partnership, the partnership can be dissolved and notification of the dissolution should then be made to the Registry.

Exempted companies

For exempted companies, the notification in the Gazette can be a one or two stage process.

Every company must publish a notification of the date of its final general meeting at least 21 days before the meeting. If the exempted limited company does not have any assets or liabilities at the time of placing the entity into voluntary liquidation or, if the timing of distributing any assets and paying any liabilities is predictable, then the notification for the final general meeting can take place on the same filing date as the notice of voluntary liquidation.

If the exempted limited company has assets which are being liquidated as part of the voluntary liquidation process and/or liabilities which are being discharged, it will be important to get the timing right for the final general meeting notice to ensure that by the time of the meeting the company has no assets and no liabilities.

If the meeting needs to occur in 2022, the last date for filing the notice for the final general meeting with the Gazette is the 25 November 2022 for publication on 5 December 2022.

The process of voluntary liquidation can roll into 2023, if the entity is trying to minimize overheads and the Registry fees, so long as the notice of voluntary liquidation (as well as other documents) have been filed with the Registry no later than 21 December 2022 and the final general meeting takes place before 31 January 2023.

Extraordinary Gazette filings can be made if the filing is urgent and the dates mentioned above have been missed. The Extraordinary Gazette is published on a Wednesday and Friday each week, save for public holidays, and notice documents should be sent to the Gazette at least 2 working days prior to publication in order for it to be processed and published.

Fund deregistration

It is important to understand that the voluntary liquidation process with the Registry will run alongside the deregistration process of the fund with the Cayman Islands Monetary (CIMA) Authority, if the fund is regulated by CIMA.

The fund cannot be dissolved until CIMA has agreed to place the fund into licence under liquidation status. Such status should be obtained prior to the 15 January 2023 otherwise the annual CIMA fee will be required to be paid.

The process for notification to CIMA of the voluntary liquidation begins with the passing of the resolutions for the winding up of the fund as mentioned above. Following the satisfactory review by CIMA of the documents, the fund shall be placed into licence under liquidation status.

In order to finalize the deregistration process with CIMA, the fund will need to have filed all of its audited accounts and Fund Annual Returns from the date of registration of the fund to the date of the resolution to wind-up the fund. It is good practice to engage auditors in the conversation at the time the fund is thinking of going into voluntary liquidation so the de-registration process is succinct.

