Cayman Islands:
Statutory Steps And Timeframes For Dissenters Under Section 238
Certain statutory steps must be taken within prescribed
timeframes in order for dissenters to avail themselves of their
entitlement to be paid fair value for their former shareholdings
under section 238. Following the extension of appraisal rights to
short-form mergers in Changyou.com, the timeframes in
which some of these steps must be taken are triggered by different
events, depending on whether the merger is in long or
short-form.
The steps and the relevant time periods for compliance for both
long and short-form mergers are summarised in this timeline.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
